11001 Old St. Augustine Road
11001 Old St. Augustine Road

11001 Old Saint Augustine Road · No Longer Available
Location

11001 Old Saint Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Discover the feeling of a grand resort through the gates of St Augustine apartment homes, located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our apartments are perfectly situated nearby the highly rated Mandarin Schools, Baptist Hospital, and the University of North Florida. Enjoy shopping at St John's Town Center, Avenues Mall, and Prime Outlets. Our location offers an easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville, St Johns River and the beautiful beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. These peaceful and spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments are equipped with full- size washer and dryers, cozy wood-burning fireplaces and GE appliances. Each home is situated with spectacular lake views and private patios. Enjoy an array of community amenities including 3 sparkling pools, two lighted tennis courts, and an athletic facility. Our community is also equipped with an on-site car care center to keep your car at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

