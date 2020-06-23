11001 Old St. Augustine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Discover the feeling of a grand resort through the gates of St Augustine apartment homes, located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our apartments are perfectly situated nearby the highly rated Mandarin Schools, Baptist Hospital, and the University of North Florida. Enjoy shopping at St John's Town Center, Avenues Mall, and Prime Outlets. Our location offers an easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville, St Johns River and the beautiful beaches of the Atlantic Ocean. These peaceful and spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments are equipped with full- size washer and dryers, cozy wood-burning fireplaces and GE appliances. Each home is situated with spectacular lake views and private patios. Enjoy an array of community amenities including 3 sparkling pools, two lighted tennis courts, and an athletic facility. Our community is also equipped with an on-site car care center to keep your car at its best.