110 W 12th St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM
110 W 12th St
110 West 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
110 West 12th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Vacant. Available for immediate occupancy. Call Mike 904-716-5532
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 W 12th St have any available units?
110 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 110 W 12th St have?
Some of 110 W 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 110 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
110 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 110 W 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 110 W 12th St offers parking.
Does 110 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 W 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 110 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 110 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 110 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 W 12th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
