All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 110 W 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
110 W 12th St
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

110 W 12th St

110 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

110 West 12th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Vacant. Available for immediate occupancy. Call Mike 904-716-5532

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 W 12th St have any available units?
110 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 W 12th St have?
Some of 110 W 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
110 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 110 W 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 110 W 12th St offers parking.
Does 110 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 W 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 110 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 110 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 110 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 W 12th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia