All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10994 Traci Lynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10994 Traci Lynn Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

10994 Traci Lynn Drive

10994 Traci Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10994 Traci Lynn Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive have any available units?
10994 Traci Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10994 Traci Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10994 Traci Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10994 Traci Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive offer parking?
No, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive has a pool.
Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10994 Traci Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10994 Traci Lynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia