Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1098 Mackinaw St
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:58 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1098 Mackinaw St
1098 Mackinaw Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1098 Mackinaw Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Nice 2BR home with big yard, move in ready! W/D connection is for stackable machine only, Section 8 OK!
Area Schools
K-5: Annie R Morgan Elementary
6-8: Northwestern Middle
9-12:William M Raines High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1098 Mackinaw St have any available units?
1098 Mackinaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1098 Mackinaw St have?
Some of 1098 Mackinaw St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1098 Mackinaw St currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Mackinaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Mackinaw St pet-friendly?
No, 1098 Mackinaw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1098 Mackinaw St offer parking?
No, 1098 Mackinaw St does not offer parking.
Does 1098 Mackinaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 Mackinaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Mackinaw St have a pool?
No, 1098 Mackinaw St does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Mackinaw St have accessible units?
No, 1098 Mackinaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Mackinaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 Mackinaw St does not have units with dishwashers.
