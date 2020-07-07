All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10971 Ventnor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10971 Ventnor Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:15 PM

10971 Ventnor Avenue

10971 Ventinor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10971 Ventinor Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Copper Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue have any available units?
10971 Ventnor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10971 Ventnor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10971 Ventnor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10971 Ventnor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10971 Ventnor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10971 Ventnor Avenue offers parking.
Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10971 Ventnor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10971 Ventnor Avenue has a pool.
Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10971 Ventnor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10971 Ventnor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10971 Ventnor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10971 Ventnor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia