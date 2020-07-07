All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

10964 Traci Lynn Dr

10964 Traci Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10964 Traci Lynn Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3506490040 ---- Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom new construction home. Features vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile shower, laundry room, and MUCH MORE! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr have any available units?
10964 Traci Lynn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr have?
Some of 10964 Traci Lynn Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10964 Traci Lynn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10964 Traci Lynn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10964 Traci Lynn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10964 Traci Lynn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10964 Traci Lynn Dr offers parking.
Does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10964 Traci Lynn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr have a pool?
No, 10964 Traci Lynn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr have accessible units?
No, 10964 Traci Lynn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10964 Traci Lynn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10964 Traci Lynn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

