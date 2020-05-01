All apartments in Jacksonville
10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT

10961 Hidden Haven Court · (904) 677-6777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10961 Hidden Haven Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT have any available units?
10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT offer parking?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT have a pool?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT does not have a pool.
Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT have accessible units?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10961 HIDDEN HAVEN CT does not have units with air conditioning.

