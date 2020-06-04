Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221
10961 Burnt Mill Rd 221
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10961 Burnt Mill Rd 221, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Reserve at James Island - 2 bedroom / 2 bath - 1 car detached garage - Reserve at James Island - 2 bedroom / 2 bath - 1 car detached garage
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3927901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have any available units?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 pet-friendly?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 offer parking?
Yes, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 offers parking.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have a pool?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have a pool.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have accessible units?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have units with air conditioning.
