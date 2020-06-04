All apartments in Jacksonville
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 221 · No Longer Available
Location

10961 Burnt Mill Rd 221, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Reserve at James Island - 2 bedroom / 2 bath - 1 car detached garage - Reserve at James Island - 2 bedroom / 2 bath - 1 car detached garage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3927901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have any available units?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 currently offering any rent specials?
10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 pet-friendly?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 offer parking?
Yes, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 offers parking.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have a pool?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have a pool.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have accessible units?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have accessible units.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10961 Burnt Mill Rd #221 does not have units with air conditioning.
