Home
Jacksonville, FL
10956 Campus Heights Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10956 Campus Heights Lane
10956 Campus Heights Lane
No Longer Available
Location
10956 Campus Heights Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace
Amenities
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- New paint.. Breakfast bar, breakfast nook, fireplace, split floor plan. screen lanai. Mst has walk in closet, sep. shower and soaker tub. No large dogs. Close to 295 and 95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane have any available units?
10956 Campus Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10956 Campus Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10956 Campus Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10956 Campus Heights Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10956 Campus Heights Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane offer parking?
No, 10956 Campus Heights Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10956 Campus Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 10956 Campus Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 10956 Campus Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10956 Campus Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10956 Campus Heights Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10956 Campus Heights Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
St. Marys, GA
