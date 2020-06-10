All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1094 CHERRY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1094 CHERRY ST
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

1094 CHERRY ST

1094 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1094 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of Riverside. This is a beautifully updated 4-unit apartment building in Riverside. Newer kitchens and bathrooms and windows. Refinished oak floors. Crown moulding. Ample parking in rear accessed by alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1094 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1094 CHERRY ST have?
Some of 1094 CHERRY ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1094 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1094 CHERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1094 CHERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1094 CHERRY ST offers parking.
Does 1094 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 CHERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1094 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1094 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1094 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1094 CHERRY ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia