1094 CHERRY ST

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in the heart of Riverside. This is a beautifully updated 4-unit apartment building in Riverside. Newer kitchens and bathrooms and windows. Refinished oak floors. Crown moulding. Ample parking in rear accessed by alley.