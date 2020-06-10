Located in the heart of Riverside. This is a beautifully updated 4-unit apartment building in Riverside. Newer kitchens and bathrooms and windows. Refinished oak floors. Crown moulding. Ample parking in rear accessed by alley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1094 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1094 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.