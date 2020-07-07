Rent Calculator
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10903 Whitly Ct
10903 Whitley Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10903 Whitley Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
- Great Southside 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Kitchen w/ stove, fridge, dishwasher. Laundry area w/ W&D hkups. Living rm & dining area. Carpet and vinyl combo. Central heat/air, fenced yard, walk-in closets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4356138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10903 Whitly Ct have any available units?
10903 Whitly Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10903 Whitly Ct have?
Some of 10903 Whitly Ct's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10903 Whitly Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10903 Whitly Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 Whitly Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10903 Whitly Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10903 Whitly Ct offer parking?
No, 10903 Whitly Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10903 Whitly Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10903 Whitly Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 Whitly Ct have a pool?
No, 10903 Whitly Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10903 Whitly Ct have accessible units?
No, 10903 Whitly Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10903 Whitly Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10903 Whitly Ct has units with dishwashers.
