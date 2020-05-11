Rent Calculator
1087 DETROIT ST
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 4
1087 DETROIT ST
1087 Detroit Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1087 Detroit Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 2/1 READY TO MOVE INTO!! REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS,NEWER AC, HUGE BACK YARD, READY TO MOVE INTO
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have any available units?
1087 DETROIT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1087 DETROIT ST have?
Some of 1087 DETROIT ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1087 DETROIT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1087 DETROIT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1087 DETROIT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1087 DETROIT ST offers parking.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have a pool?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have accessible units?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
