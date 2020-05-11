All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1087 DETROIT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1087 DETROIT ST
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

1087 DETROIT ST

1087 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1087 Detroit Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT 2/1 READY TO MOVE INTO!! REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS,NEWER AC, HUGE BACK YARD, READY TO MOVE INTO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1087 DETROIT ST have any available units?
1087 DETROIT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1087 DETROIT ST have?
Some of 1087 DETROIT ST's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1087 DETROIT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1087 DETROIT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1087 DETROIT ST pet-friendly?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1087 DETROIT ST offers parking.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have a pool?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have accessible units?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1087 DETROIT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1087 DETROIT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia