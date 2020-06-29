Great location, close to shopping, restaurants and more. Solid, concrete block home with a 1/2 bath in the master suite plus a full updated family bath. Updated kitchen with nice sized yard and extra outdoor living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10869 REGENCY DR have any available units?
10869 REGENCY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.