10838 Blue Pacific Ct

10838 Blue Pacific Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Mandarin Station-Losco
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Brookhollow - Property Id: 126292
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood close to popular Losco Park. Close to I95 & 295. Centrally located in Jacksonville. House is at the end of the street on cul de sac and backed to a nature preserve. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126292 Property Id 126292
(RLNE4930027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
