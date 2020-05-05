All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

10838 Blue Pacific Ct

10838 Blue Pacific Court · No Longer Available
Location

10838 Blue Pacific Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookhollow - Property Id: 126292

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood close to popular Losco Park. Close to I95 & 295. Centrally located in Jacksonville. House is at the end of the street on cul de sac and backed to a nature preserve.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126292
Property Id 126292

(RLNE4930027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct have any available units?
10838 Blue Pacific Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct have?
Some of 10838 Blue Pacific Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10838 Blue Pacific Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10838 Blue Pacific Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10838 Blue Pacific Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10838 Blue Pacific Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct offer parking?
No, 10838 Blue Pacific Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10838 Blue Pacific Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct have a pool?
No, 10838 Blue Pacific Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct have accessible units?
No, 10838 Blue Pacific Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10838 Blue Pacific Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10838 Blue Pacific Ct has units with dishwashers.
