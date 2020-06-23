Rent Calculator
10830 WAHINE DR N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10830 WAHINE DR N
10830 Wahine Drive North
No Longer Available
10830 Wahine Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
This 3 berm 2.5 bath home is on a large lot fully fenced rear. Family room has ceramic tile.Kitchen overlooks the backyard and also has ceramic tile. Close to the beaches.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
None.
Does 10830 WAHINE DR N have any available units?
10830 WAHINE DR N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10830 WAHINE DR N have?
Some of 10830 WAHINE DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 10830 WAHINE DR N currently offering any rent specials?
10830 WAHINE DR N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 WAHINE DR N pet-friendly?
No, 10830 WAHINE DR N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10830 WAHINE DR N offer parking?
No, 10830 WAHINE DR N does not offer parking.
Does 10830 WAHINE DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10830 WAHINE DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 WAHINE DR N have a pool?
No, 10830 WAHINE DR N does not have a pool.
Does 10830 WAHINE DR N have accessible units?
No, 10830 WAHINE DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 WAHINE DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10830 WAHINE DR N has units with dishwashers.
