All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10814 Naples Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10814 Naples Court South
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

10814 Naples Court South

10814 Naples Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10814 Naples Court South, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Naples Court South have any available units?
10814 Naples Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10814 Naples Court South currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Naples Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Naples Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Naples Court South is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Naples Court South offer parking?
No, 10814 Naples Court South does not offer parking.
Does 10814 Naples Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10814 Naples Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Naples Court South have a pool?
Yes, 10814 Naples Court South has a pool.
Does 10814 Naples Court South have accessible units?
No, 10814 Naples Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Naples Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10814 Naples Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 Naples Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 Naples Court South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia