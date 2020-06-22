All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10812 Carrington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10812 Carrington Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10812 Carrington Court

10812 Carrington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10812 Carrington Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10812 Carrington Court have any available units?
10812 Carrington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10812 Carrington Court have?
Some of 10812 Carrington Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10812 Carrington Court currently offering any rent specials?
10812 Carrington Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10812 Carrington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10812 Carrington Court is pet friendly.
Does 10812 Carrington Court offer parking?
Yes, 10812 Carrington Court does offer parking.
Does 10812 Carrington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10812 Carrington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10812 Carrington Court have a pool?
No, 10812 Carrington Court does not have a pool.
Does 10812 Carrington Court have accessible units?
No, 10812 Carrington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10812 Carrington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10812 Carrington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia