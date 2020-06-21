All apartments in Jacksonville
10773 INDIES DR S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10773 INDIES DR S

10773 S Indies Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10773 S Indies Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
This wonderful newly remodeled four bedroom two bath home ready for a happy family. Friendly, established neighborhood. New flooring through out. New paint, new light fixtures, new appliances and nice fenced yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10773 INDIES DR S have any available units?
10773 INDIES DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10773 INDIES DR S have?
Some of 10773 INDIES DR S's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10773 INDIES DR S currently offering any rent specials?
10773 INDIES DR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10773 INDIES DR S pet-friendly?
No, 10773 INDIES DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10773 INDIES DR S offer parking?
Yes, 10773 INDIES DR S does offer parking.
Does 10773 INDIES DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10773 INDIES DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10773 INDIES DR S have a pool?
No, 10773 INDIES DR S does not have a pool.
Does 10773 INDIES DR S have accessible units?
No, 10773 INDIES DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 10773 INDIES DR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10773 INDIES DR S does not have units with dishwashers.
