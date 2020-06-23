All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10769 Alumni Way

10769 Alumni Way · No Longer Available
Location

10769 Alumni Way, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10769 Alumni Way have any available units?
10769 Alumni Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10769 Alumni Way currently offering any rent specials?
10769 Alumni Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10769 Alumni Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10769 Alumni Way is pet friendly.
Does 10769 Alumni Way offer parking?
No, 10769 Alumni Way does not offer parking.
Does 10769 Alumni Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10769 Alumni Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10769 Alumni Way have a pool?
No, 10769 Alumni Way does not have a pool.
Does 10769 Alumni Way have accessible units?
No, 10769 Alumni Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10769 Alumni Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10769 Alumni Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10769 Alumni Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10769 Alumni Way does not have units with air conditioning.
