10762 Dulawan Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10762 Dulawan Dr

10762 Dulawan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10762 Dulawan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, freshly painted in desirable location close to I-295, Beaches and more! The kitchen has updated cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Great split bedroom floor plan with large master bedroom, walk in closet and master en suite. Additional highlights include knock down ceilings, updated lighting, hardwood laminate flooring in the living room, carpet in bedrooms and newer water heater. Washer and Dryer Hook ups off of dining area. This property includes a detached guest house/mother in law suite complete with window a/c, full bath and fridge. Spacious backyard with large paved patio, perfect for entertaining. Main House 3/2, Guest house 1/1. No pets allowed. Renter's Insurance Required.
Resident Benefit Package: $12.75/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10762 Dulawan Dr have any available units?
10762 Dulawan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10762 Dulawan Dr have?
Some of 10762 Dulawan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10762 Dulawan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10762 Dulawan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10762 Dulawan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10762 Dulawan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10762 Dulawan Dr offer parking?
No, 10762 Dulawan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10762 Dulawan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10762 Dulawan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10762 Dulawan Dr have a pool?
No, 10762 Dulawan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10762 Dulawan Dr have accessible units?
No, 10762 Dulawan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10762 Dulawan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10762 Dulawan Dr has units with dishwashers.
