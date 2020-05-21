10762 Dulawan Dr

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, freshly painted in desirable location close to I-295, Beaches and more! The kitchen has updated cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Great split bedroom floor plan with large master bedroom, walk in closet and master en suite. Additional highlights include knock down ceilings, updated lighting, hardwood laminate flooring in the living room, carpet in bedrooms and newer water heater. Washer and Dryer Hook ups off of dining area. This property includes a detached guest house/mother in law suite complete with window a/c, full bath and fridge. Spacious backyard with large paved patio, perfect for entertaining. Main House 3/2, Guest house 1/1. No pets allowed. Renter's Insurance Required.

Resident Benefit Package: $12.75/month