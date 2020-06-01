All apartments in Jacksonville
1072 Prospect St.

1072 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

1072 Prospect Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Spacious 3 Bed with Large Yard - This updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Central HVAC
-Hardwood flooring
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5080998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Prospect St. have any available units?
1072 Prospect St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 Prospect St. have?
Some of 1072 Prospect St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 Prospect St. currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Prospect St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Prospect St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1072 Prospect St. is pet friendly.
Does 1072 Prospect St. offer parking?
No, 1072 Prospect St. does not offer parking.
Does 1072 Prospect St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Prospect St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Prospect St. have a pool?
No, 1072 Prospect St. does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Prospect St. have accessible units?
No, 1072 Prospect St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Prospect St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 Prospect St. does not have units with dishwashers.
