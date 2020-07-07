All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10706 Pine Estates Rd E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10706 Pine Estates Rd E
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM

10706 Pine Estates Rd E

10706 Pine Estates Rd E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10706 Pine Estates Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a01f2d7045 ----
Come check out this amazing home on Pine Estates! Features brand new carpet, fresh paint, screened in back patio, appliances, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E have any available units?
10706 Pine Estates Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10706 Pine Estates Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
10706 Pine Estates Rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10706 Pine Estates Rd E pet-friendly?
Yes, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E is pet friendly.
Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E offer parking?
No, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E does not offer parking.
Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E have a pool?
No, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E does not have a pool.
Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E have accessible units?
No, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10706 Pine Estates Rd E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10706 Pine Estates Rd E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia