Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W
10704 Meadow Lea Cir W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
10704 Meadow Lea Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park
Amenities
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy townhouse in a nice quiet neighborhood. Well maintain with large family room, breakfast bar, large back yard. A great place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have any available units?
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have?
Some of 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W offers parking.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have a pool?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have accessible units?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia