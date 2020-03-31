All apartments in Jacksonville
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W

10704 Meadow Lea Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

10704 Meadow Lea Cir W, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy townhouse in a nice quiet neighborhood. Well maintain with large family room, breakfast bar, large back yard. A great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have any available units?
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have?
Some of 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W offers parking.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have a pool?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have accessible units?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 10704 MEADOWLEA CIR W does not have units with dishwashers.
