Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10680 COLEMAN RD
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM
10680 COLEMAN RD
10680 Coleman Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10680 Coleman Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apply TODAY! Cute home in a quaint neighborhood. Home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It's within minutes of the Naval Base, Highway and Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10680 COLEMAN RD have any available units?
10680 COLEMAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10680 COLEMAN RD have?
Some of 10680 COLEMAN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10680 COLEMAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
10680 COLEMAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10680 COLEMAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 10680 COLEMAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10680 COLEMAN RD offer parking?
No, 10680 COLEMAN RD does not offer parking.
Does 10680 COLEMAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10680 COLEMAN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10680 COLEMAN RD have a pool?
No, 10680 COLEMAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 10680 COLEMAN RD have accessible units?
No, 10680 COLEMAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10680 COLEMAN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10680 COLEMAN RD has units with dishwashers.
