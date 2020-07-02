Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10665 BALLESTERO DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10665 BALLESTERO DR E
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10665 BALLESTERO DR E
10665 Ballestero Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
10665 Ballestero Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MANDARIN-Single Family Home, Two Story, 3 bdrm, 2 bath, wood burning fireplace, huge yard, 2 car garage, MASTER BEDROOM ON 1ST FLOOR!! Application on-line
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E have any available units?
10665 BALLESTERO DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E have?
Some of 10665 BALLESTERO DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10665 BALLESTERO DR E currently offering any rent specials?
10665 BALLESTERO DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10665 BALLESTERO DR E pet-friendly?
No, 10665 BALLESTERO DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E offer parking?
Yes, 10665 BALLESTERO DR E offers parking.
Does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10665 BALLESTERO DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E have a pool?
No, 10665 BALLESTERO DR E does not have a pool.
Does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E have accessible units?
No, 10665 BALLESTERO DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 10665 BALLESTERO DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10665 BALLESTERO DR E has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia