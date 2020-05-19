Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10664 Meadowlea dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10664 Meadowlea dr
10664 Meadowlea Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10664 Meadowlea Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
10664 Meadowlea dr Available 05/01/19 2 + bonus room. - 2BR/1.5 Bath - Large fenced backyard. Near Lem Tuner and the FSCJ North Campus. Garage was turned into a bonus room.
(RLNE4647851)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr have any available units?
10664 Meadowlea dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10664 Meadowlea dr currently offering any rent specials?
10664 Meadowlea dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10664 Meadowlea dr pet-friendly?
No, 10664 Meadowlea dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr offer parking?
Yes, 10664 Meadowlea dr offers parking.
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10664 Meadowlea dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr have a pool?
No, 10664 Meadowlea dr does not have a pool.
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr have accessible units?
No, 10664 Meadowlea dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10664 Meadowlea dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10664 Meadowlea dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10664 Meadowlea dr does not have units with air conditioning.
