Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10660 Northwyck dr
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM
10660 Northwyck dr
10660 Northwyck Drive
·
Location
10660 Northwyck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
10660 Northwyck dr Available 08/15/19 - 3 bedroom 2 bath with fenced backyard.
(RLNE4946950)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10660 Northwyck dr have any available units?
10660 Northwyck dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10660 Northwyck dr currently offering any rent specials?
10660 Northwyck dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 Northwyck dr pet-friendly?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10660 Northwyck dr offer parking?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr does not offer parking.
Does 10660 Northwyck dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 Northwyck dr have a pool?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr does not have a pool.
Does 10660 Northwyck dr have accessible units?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 Northwyck dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10660 Northwyck dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10660 Northwyck dr does not have units with air conditioning.
