All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1066 EASTDALE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1066 EASTDALE ST
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

1066 EASTDALE ST

1066 Eastdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1066 Eastdale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 EASTDALE ST have any available units?
1066 EASTDALE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1066 EASTDALE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1066 EASTDALE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 EASTDALE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1066 EASTDALE ST offer parking?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1066 EASTDALE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 EASTDALE ST have a pool?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1066 EASTDALE ST have accessible units?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 EASTDALE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 EASTDALE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 EASTDALE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia