Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

1066 E 13th St

1066 East 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1066 East 13th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix

Amenities

ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01cc660039 ----
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom home.

Blinds
Carpet
Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 E 13th St have any available units?
1066 E 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1066 E 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
1066 E 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 E 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 1066 E 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1066 E 13th St offer parking?
No, 1066 E 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 1066 E 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 E 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 E 13th St have a pool?
No, 1066 E 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 1066 E 13th St have accessible units?
No, 1066 E 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 E 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1066 E 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 E 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 E 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.

