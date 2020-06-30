10648 Parliament Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1190925



An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

--1410 Square Feet

--Dogs and Cats allowed

--Spacious front lawn

--Garage

--Close proximity to I-295 and major restaurants/retail



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



Professional Photos Coming Soon!



|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.