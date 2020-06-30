All apartments in Jacksonville
10648 Parliament Place

10648 Parliament Place · No Longer Available
Location

10648 Parliament Place, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1190925

An elegant rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
--1410 Square Feet
--Dogs and Cats allowed
--Spacious front lawn
--Garage
--Close proximity to I-295 and major restaurants/retail

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

Professional Photos Coming Soon!

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 Parliament Place have any available units?
10648 Parliament Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10648 Parliament Place currently offering any rent specials?
10648 Parliament Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 Parliament Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10648 Parliament Place is pet friendly.
Does 10648 Parliament Place offer parking?
Yes, 10648 Parliament Place offers parking.
Does 10648 Parliament Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10648 Parliament Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 Parliament Place have a pool?
No, 10648 Parliament Place does not have a pool.
Does 10648 Parliament Place have accessible units?
No, 10648 Parliament Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 Parliament Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10648 Parliament Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10648 Parliament Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10648 Parliament Place does not have units with air conditioning.

