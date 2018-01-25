All apartments in Jacksonville
10644 Northwyck Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:40 PM

10644 Northwyck Drive

10644 Northwyck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10644 Northwyck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available 1/30/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10644 Northwyck Drive have any available units?
10644 Northwyck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10644 Northwyck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10644 Northwyck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10644 Northwyck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10644 Northwyck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10644 Northwyck Drive offer parking?
No, 10644 Northwyck Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10644 Northwyck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10644 Northwyck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10644 Northwyck Drive have a pool?
No, 10644 Northwyck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10644 Northwyck Drive have accessible units?
No, 10644 Northwyck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10644 Northwyck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10644 Northwyck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10644 Northwyck Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10644 Northwyck Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
