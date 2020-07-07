All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

1064 Mackinaw St

1064 Mackinaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Mackinaw Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bd1671097 ---- Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home! This home has an enclosed front porch perfect for any day of the year. Large backyard and cute updated kitchen! Features A/C , fridge, stove, carpet flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Mackinaw St have any available units?
1064 Mackinaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Mackinaw St have?
Some of 1064 Mackinaw St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Mackinaw St currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Mackinaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Mackinaw St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 Mackinaw St is pet friendly.
Does 1064 Mackinaw St offer parking?
No, 1064 Mackinaw St does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Mackinaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Mackinaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Mackinaw St have a pool?
No, 1064 Mackinaw St does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Mackinaw St have accessible units?
No, 1064 Mackinaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Mackinaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Mackinaw St does not have units with dishwashers.

