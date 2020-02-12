Rent Calculator
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM
10612 Meadow Lea Dr
10612 Meadow Lea Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10612 Meadow Lea Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a88afe6038 ----
Beautiful spacious townhome ready to move in. Three bedroom two bath and garage! Peaceful and quiet with a fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr have any available units?
10612 Meadow Lea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10612 Meadow Lea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10612 Meadow Lea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 Meadow Lea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr offers parking.
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr have a pool?
No, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr have accessible units?
No, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10612 Meadow Lea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10612 Meadow Lea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
