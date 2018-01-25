All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
1061 Rhonda Road
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

1061 Rhonda Road

1061 Rhonda Road · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Rhonda Road, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Rhonda Road have any available units?
1061 Rhonda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1061 Rhonda Road currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Rhonda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Rhonda Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Rhonda Road is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Rhonda Road offer parking?
No, 1061 Rhonda Road does not offer parking.
Does 1061 Rhonda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Rhonda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Rhonda Road have a pool?
No, 1061 Rhonda Road does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Rhonda Road have accessible units?
No, 1061 Rhonda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Rhonda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Rhonda Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Rhonda Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Rhonda Road does not have units with air conditioning.
