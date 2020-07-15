All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

106 Orangedale Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960696

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1257 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air and ceiling fans. With access to an attached garage, fenced yard and porch. Minutes away from US-17. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Orangedale Avenue have any available units?
106 Orangedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Orangedale Avenue have?
Some of 106 Orangedale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Orangedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 Orangedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Orangedale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Orangedale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 106 Orangedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 Orangedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 106 Orangedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Orangedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Orangedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 106 Orangedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106 Orangedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 Orangedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Orangedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Orangedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

