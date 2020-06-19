All apartments in Jacksonville
1055 GLENCARIN ST
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

1055 GLENCARIN ST

1055 Glencarin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Glencarin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 GLENCARIN ST have any available units?
1055 GLENCARIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 GLENCARIN ST have?
Some of 1055 GLENCARIN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 GLENCARIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1055 GLENCARIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 GLENCARIN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 GLENCARIN ST is pet friendly.
Does 1055 GLENCARIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1055 GLENCARIN ST offers parking.
Does 1055 GLENCARIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 GLENCARIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 GLENCARIN ST have a pool?
No, 1055 GLENCARIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1055 GLENCARIN ST have accessible units?
No, 1055 GLENCARIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 GLENCARIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 GLENCARIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
