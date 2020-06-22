All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD

10547 Autumn Trace Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10547 Autumn Trace Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrowhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New rental listing in the heart of Mandarin. Huge move-in ready Townhome. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Wood floors on first floor with tile in wet areas. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms. Loft area for extra space. Screened in patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD have any available units?
10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD have?
Some of 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD currently offering any rent specials?
10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD pet-friendly?
No, 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD offer parking?
Yes, 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD does offer parking.
Does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD have a pool?
No, 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD does not have a pool.
Does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD have accessible units?
No, 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD has units with dishwashers.
