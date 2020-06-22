10547 AUTUMN TRACE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New rental listing in the heart of Mandarin. Huge move-in ready Townhome. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Wood floors on first floor with tile in wet areas. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms. Loft area for extra space. Screened in patio.