Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10520 FAIR LANE DR
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10520 FAIR LANE DR
10520 Fairlane Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10520 Fairlane Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath. Central heat and air, washer dryer hookup. Freshly painted, wood floors, fenced back yard. Screened back porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10520 FAIR LANE DR have any available units?
10520 FAIR LANE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10520 FAIR LANE DR have?
Some of 10520 FAIR LANE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10520 FAIR LANE DR currently offering any rent specials?
10520 FAIR LANE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10520 FAIR LANE DR pet-friendly?
No, 10520 FAIR LANE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10520 FAIR LANE DR offer parking?
No, 10520 FAIR LANE DR does not offer parking.
Does 10520 FAIR LANE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10520 FAIR LANE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10520 FAIR LANE DR have a pool?
No, 10520 FAIR LANE DR does not have a pool.
Does 10520 FAIR LANE DR have accessible units?
No, 10520 FAIR LANE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10520 FAIR LANE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10520 FAIR LANE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
