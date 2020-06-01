Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
1050 Crestdale Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:56 PM
1 of 1
1050 Crestdale Street
No Longer Available
Location
1050 Crestdale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $895
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1050 Crestdale Street have any available units?
1050 Crestdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1050 Crestdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Crestdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Crestdale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Crestdale Street is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Crestdale Street offer parking?
No, 1050 Crestdale Street does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Crestdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Crestdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Crestdale Street have a pool?
No, 1050 Crestdale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Crestdale Street have accessible units?
No, 1050 Crestdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Crestdale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Crestdale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Crestdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Crestdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
