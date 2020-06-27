Rent Calculator
1050 COVE LANDING DR
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:01 AM
1050 COVE LANDING DR
1050 Cove Landing Drive
No Longer Available
1050 Cove Landing Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Four Bedroom two bath home close to Mayport Base and beaches. Freshly painted and is in move in condition.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1050 COVE LANDING DR have any available units?
1050 COVE LANDING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1050 COVE LANDING DR have?
Some of 1050 COVE LANDING DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1050 COVE LANDING DR currently offering any rent specials?
1050 COVE LANDING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 COVE LANDING DR pet-friendly?
No, 1050 COVE LANDING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1050 COVE LANDING DR offer parking?
No, 1050 COVE LANDING DR does not offer parking.
Does 1050 COVE LANDING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 COVE LANDING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 COVE LANDING DR have a pool?
No, 1050 COVE LANDING DR does not have a pool.
Does 1050 COVE LANDING DR have accessible units?
No, 1050 COVE LANDING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 COVE LANDING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 COVE LANDING DR has units with dishwashers.
