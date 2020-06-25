Rent Calculator
105 25TH ST
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:03 PM
1 of 3
105 25TH ST
105 East 25th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 East 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 25TH ST have any available units?
105 25TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 105 25TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
105 25TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 25TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 105 25TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 105 25TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 105 25TH ST offers parking.
Does 105 25TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 25TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 25TH ST have a pool?
No, 105 25TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 105 25TH ST have accessible units?
No, 105 25TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 105 25TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 25TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 25TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 25TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
