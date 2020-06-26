Rent Calculator
1049 CRESTDALE ST
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM
1049 CRESTDALE ST
1049 Crestdale Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1049 Crestdale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST have any available units?
1049 CRESTDALE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1049 CRESTDALE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1049 CRESTDALE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 CRESTDALE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST offer parking?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST have a pool?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST have accessible units?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 CRESTDALE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 CRESTDALE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
