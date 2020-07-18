1046 RIVIERA ST

Amenities
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign. 2 BR,1 BA, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, common washer/dryer, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, all new cabinets, appliances, HVAC, refinished floors, freshly painted, paneled sunroom, approx 1600 sf, non-working fireplace, covered parking, fenced back yard. No Dogs, will consider cats with a NRPD. 1 year lease, $1350 sec dep [ATK hs] available