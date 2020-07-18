All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1046 RIVIERA ST

1046 Riviera Street · (904) 772-5262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1046 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign. 2 BR,1 BA, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, common washer/dryer, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, all new cabinets, appliances, HVAC, refinished floors, freshly painted, paneled sunroom, approx 1600 sf, non-working fireplace, covered parking, fenced back yard. No Dogs, will consider cats with a NRPD. 1 year lease, $1350 sec dep [ATK hs] available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 RIVIERA ST have any available units?
1046 RIVIERA ST has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 RIVIERA ST have?
Some of 1046 RIVIERA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 RIVIERA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1046 RIVIERA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 RIVIERA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 RIVIERA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1046 RIVIERA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1046 RIVIERA ST offers parking.
Does 1046 RIVIERA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1046 RIVIERA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 RIVIERA ST have a pool?
No, 1046 RIVIERA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1046 RIVIERA ST have accessible units?
No, 1046 RIVIERA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 RIVIERA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 RIVIERA ST has units with dishwashers.
