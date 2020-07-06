All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1045 W 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1045 W 8th St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

1045 W 8th St

1045 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1045 West 8th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/665fb150fa ---- -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 W 8th St have any available units?
1045 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 W 8th St have?
Some of 1045 W 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1045 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 1045 W 8th St offer parking?
No, 1045 W 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 1045 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 W 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 1045 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1045 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1045 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 W 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia