Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10442 DOBELL RD
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10442 DOBELL RD
10442 Dobell Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10442 Dobell Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10442 DOBELL RD have any available units?
10442 DOBELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10442 DOBELL RD have?
Some of 10442 DOBELL RD's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and ice maker.
Amenities section
.
Is 10442 DOBELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
10442 DOBELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10442 DOBELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 10442 DOBELL RD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10442 DOBELL RD offer parking?
No, 10442 DOBELL RD does not offer parking.
Does 10442 DOBELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10442 DOBELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10442 DOBELL RD have a pool?
No, 10442 DOBELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 10442 DOBELL RD have accessible units?
No, 10442 DOBELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10442 DOBELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10442 DOBELL RD has units with dishwashers.
