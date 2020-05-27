All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

10437 RUTGERS RD

10437 Rutgers Road · No Longer Available
Location

10437 Rutgers Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 5 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10437 RUTGERS RD have any available units?
10437 RUTGERS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10437 RUTGERS RD currently offering any rent specials?
10437 RUTGERS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 RUTGERS RD pet-friendly?
No, 10437 RUTGERS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10437 RUTGERS RD offer parking?
Yes, 10437 RUTGERS RD offers parking.
Does 10437 RUTGERS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10437 RUTGERS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 RUTGERS RD have a pool?
No, 10437 RUTGERS RD does not have a pool.
Does 10437 RUTGERS RD have accessible units?
No, 10437 RUTGERS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 RUTGERS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10437 RUTGERS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10437 RUTGERS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10437 RUTGERS RD does not have units with air conditioning.

