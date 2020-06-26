All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1043 Sunray Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1043 Sunray Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:22 PM

1043 Sunray Court

1043 Sunray Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oceanway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1043 Sunray Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Sunray Court have any available units?
1043 Sunray Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1043 Sunray Court currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Sunray Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Sunray Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Sunray Court is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Sunray Court offer parking?
No, 1043 Sunray Court does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Sunray Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Sunray Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Sunray Court have a pool?
No, 1043 Sunray Court does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Sunray Court have accessible units?
No, 1043 Sunray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Sunray Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Sunray Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Sunray Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Sunray Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia