Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1043 PREAKNESS CT
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

1043 PREAKNESS CT

1043 Preakness Court · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Preakness Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT have any available units?
1043 PREAKNESS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1043 PREAKNESS CT currently offering any rent specials?
1043 PREAKNESS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 PREAKNESS CT pet-friendly?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT offer parking?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT does not offer parking.
Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT have a pool?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT does not have a pool.
Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT have accessible units?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 PREAKNESS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 PREAKNESS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
