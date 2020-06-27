All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1042 Leeda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1042 Leeda Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:23 PM

1042 Leeda Drive

1042 Leeda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1042 Leeda Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Commonwealth

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Leeda Drive have any available units?
1042 Leeda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 Leeda Drive have?
Some of 1042 Leeda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Leeda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Leeda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Leeda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive offer parking?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have a pool?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 Leeda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia