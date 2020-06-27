Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
1042 Leeda Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:23 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1042 Leeda Drive
1042 Leeda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1042 Leeda Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Commonwealth
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have any available units?
1042 Leeda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1042 Leeda Drive have?
Some of 1042 Leeda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1042 Leeda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Leeda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Leeda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive offer parking?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have a pool?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1042 Leeda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Leeda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 Leeda Drive has units with dishwashers.
