Home
Jacksonville, FL
1042 CHATFORD RD
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM
1042 CHATFORD RD
1042 Chatford Road
No Longer Available
1042 Chatford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom home in East San Marco close to Downtown and . Features include original hardwood floors, brand new carpet in bedrooms and a detached garage.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1042 CHATFORD RD have any available units?
1042 CHATFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1042 CHATFORD RD have?
Some of 1042 CHATFORD RD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1042 CHATFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1042 CHATFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 CHATFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 1042 CHATFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1042 CHATFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1042 CHATFORD RD offers parking.
Does 1042 CHATFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 CHATFORD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 CHATFORD RD have a pool?
No, 1042 CHATFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1042 CHATFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 1042 CHATFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 CHATFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 CHATFORD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
